



Two new troopers have joined the ranks of the the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B, which is based in Macon and covers Randolph County.

The new troopers graduated from the patrol academy June 26. They will report for duty July 13.

Trooper Caleb Hirner, of New London, has been assigned to Zone 3, which serves the citizens of Chariton and Linn counties. He graduated from Mark Twain High School in Center and attended Moberly Area Community College. Prior to his appointment to the Patrol, Hirner was employed at Center Locker Service in Center.

Trooper Kurtis Hurley, of Center, has been assigned to Zone 6, serving the citizens of Clark and Scotland counties. He graduated from Mark Twain High School in Center, Missouri, and obtained an Associate of Arts from Moberly Area Community College in Hannibal, Missouri. Prior to his appointment to the Patrol, Trooper Hurley was a corrections officer for the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Kurtis Hurley