The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the 2020 Fourth of July traffic statistics today where troopers worked 294 traffic crashes, which included 107 injuries and five fatalities.

Over the holiday weekend, the patrol reported DWI charges against 139 drivers and drug charges against 126 drivers.

Troopers worked all five traffic fatalities, which occurred in Lee’s Summit, Weldon Spring, Poplar Bluff and Jefferson City.

The counting period for the Fourth of July traffic statistics began at 6 p.m. Thursday and ended at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

During the three-day Fourth of July counting period in 2019, the highway patrol reported that 15 people were killed and 457 people were injured in 1,109 traffic crashes. Troopers also arrested 162 people for driving while intoxicated.