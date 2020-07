Database users can search by name, county, date range, age range, gender and series, including federal agricultural, manufacturing/industrial and mortality schedules; special, state and territorial censuses; and both county and territorial tax lists.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced the Missouri Census Record and Tax List Database is now available online. It offers access to an assortment of Missouri’s territorial, state, federal and special census records from 1752 to 1933, along with tax lists genealogical researchers can use in lieu of census records. The records in the database provide names, and depending on the year and series, county and city of residence, the number of individuals in the household, age, gender, race, any aliases and more.

Database users can search by name, county, date range, age range, gender and series, including federal agricultural, manufacturing/industrial and mortality schedules; special, state and territorial censuses; and both county and territorial tax lists. After selecting a name from the results list, the site will take users to a transcribed version of the record and, in numerous cases, a link to images of the record itself. For those database records that do not have images, users may request a printed copy by contacting the archives’ reference staff at the below email address.

The Missouri State Archives’ imaging lab created all database images either from records in the archives’ collection, or, in the case of the 1850–1880 U.S. Agricultural, Manufacturing/Industrial and Mortality schedules, through a partnership with the Missouri Historical Society in St. Louis.

For more information on this and other Missouri State Archives’ resources, contact the reference staff at archives@sos.mo.gov.