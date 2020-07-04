From The Examiner during the week of June 29-July 4, 1970:

• "NEW RESTAURANT" – Arthur Treacher’s Fish and Chips, 11707 E. U.S. 24, will open at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The restaurant, one of three planned for the Independence area, will feature the traditional English fish and chips originated in 1865, and will be open seven days a week. Denis Malin, great-grandson of the founder of the original fish and chips company, will visit the restaurant on Wednesday.

• "DRAFT LOTTERY IS ON" – Washington (UPI) – Nineteen-year-olds born on July 9, 1951, were assigned the No. 1 call-up for induction next year in the national draft lottery held today.

The birthdate was the 11th picked in the fateful drawing to decide the military future of 600,000 19-year-olds, and a capsule drawn from a separate drum gave July 9 the No. 1 position in the priority order of Selective Service call-up. The second national lottery began smoothly under a scientifically devised system aimed at making the order of selection as truly random as possible.

• "LEAD-FREE GAS NOW ON SALE" – The antiair pollution properties of the new 91-octane, lead-free gasoline produced by the Standard Oil Co. were dramatized today as the tank of an Independence Health Department truck was filled with the new gasoline. The ceremony was held at Brasel’s Standard Service, I-70 and Noland Road. The gasoline also will be available at 29 other Standard stations in the metropolitan area.

From The Examiner during the week of June 28-July 3, 1920:

• "THIS IS BERRY TIME" – Red raspberries appeared on the Independence markets yesterday morning and are selling at 25c a box. Blackberries have been on the market a week and now are priced at 20c a box.

Not often are blackberries and strawberries on the market at the same time, but Thursday strawberries, raspberries and blackberries were displayed in the same window. The strawberries were grown by W.F. Grube, locally known as the "strawberry king" of the county. Mr. Grube has 73 acres of Jackson County land in small fruits.

• "TO CLEAR THE SQUARE" – A new parking ordinance was introduced at Tuesday night’s meeting of the city council, but after a spirited discussion, pro and con, action on it was deferred, mainly at the request of jitney men, several of whom were present and took part in the discussions.

The ordinance declares the "congested district" to be bounded on the south by Kansas, the north by Van Horn Road, the west by Spring and the east by Lynn Street.

It is proposed to require all vehicles to park at 45 degrees, the incline being toward the right: around the Square they are to park only on the courthouse side of the street. The ordinance provides that within this region no vehicles carrying passengers for hire shall stand within the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

• "SOMEWHERE IN MISSOURI" – The Kansas City Star’s Missouri Notes editor takes a sly dig at The Examiner’s paragrapher for saying that a Missouri farmer had planted 200 acres of barley to be used as stock feed.

The "Missouri Notes" editor seems to think barley is used for nothing else, doubtless never having had the pleasure of eating barley wheat cakes swathed in Missouri butter and washed down with Missouri buttermilk such as many Missourians breakfasted upon during wartime and learned to like so well that they are still buying flours that have the barley blend, and which are being extensively manufactured.

– Compiled by Jeff Fox