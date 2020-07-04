The Devils Lake Aquanauts performed from 1965 to 1983 starting with a few kids on Wood Lake who loved to waterski.

Through the years the ages ranged from 12 to 24, mostly friends and family.

Allan Thompson was one of those instrumental to the success of the organization donating motors, boats and most of all - his time.

If you were involved in the Auquanauts, please join us on July 11 at 4 p.m. at the Lake Region Heritage Center for a reunion!

If you have a swimsuit, jacket, or skis laying around from those days, please call Lisa at 662-3701.

A new exhibit featuring the Aquanauts will be on display throughout the summer for everyone to enjoy at the Lake Region Heritage Center.