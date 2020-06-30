The Rotary Breakfast Club of Rolla awards funds to University of Missouri Extension to be used as a scholarship for interested students from the Meramec Region to attend the Neighborhood Leadership Academy.

Rachel Buenemann, County Engagement Specialist for the University of Missouri Extension in Phelps County received a check from John Sullivan of the Rotary Breakfast Club of Rolla. The funds will be used as a scholarship allowing an interested student from the Meramec Region to attend the Neighborhood Leadership Academy.

The Neighborhood Leadership Academy (NLA) provides in-depth and multifaceted leadership training that emphasizes community building principles and strategies, project planning, organizational leadership and management practices, and personal leadership skills. Neighborhood leaders from across the state of Missouri gather virtually to learn together through a project-based curriculum, developing the skills and building the networks necessary to create healthy, vibrant and whole communities.

Participants are actively involved in their neighborhoods and represent communities throughout Missouri. Academy participants may be neighborhood association members, community leaders, resident volunteers, community-based organization staff, business owners, local government staff, and municipal elected officials. The UMSL Chancellor’s Certificate in Neighborhood Leadership is awarded upon graduation.

The Rotary Breakfast Club of Rolla is part of Rotary International, a worldwide service organization. The scholarship gift is given in the spirit of Rotary International’s goals to promote youth leadership, education, and community service. You may learn more about Rotary International and local Rotary clubs at https://www.rotary.org.