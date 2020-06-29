The Phelps Maries County Health Department confirmed 36 total positive cases of COVID-19 in Phelps County today.

The department reported 29 active cases in the area stating the patients are in quarantine and isolation so there are no locations of potential exposure to report. Seven people previously quarantined have now been released from isolation and one person has been discharged from the hospital.

The department in its update today said 23 cases in Phelps County, two in Maries County, one in Dent County and one in Pulaski County are epidemiologically linked to the Great Circle COVID-19 Outbreak. The department said specific information regarding individual test results would not be released.