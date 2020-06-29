



Laddonia has a full schedule of activities planned for the July 4 holiday Saturday.

Big Gun Kettle Corn and Laddonia Christian Church are sponsoring the Honor Flight breakfast 7 a.m. at Laddonia Ball Park. Breakfast will be served until 9 a.m. A $5 donation will be accepted from nonveterans.

The co-ed softball tournament starts 8 a.m., sponsored by Melissa Deimeke. Amber Snyder is hosting the Big Bang Craft and Vendor Show starting 9 a.m. It runs until 6 p.m.

Registration for the baby contest and Little Mr. and Miss opens 8:30 a.m. with the competition to follow at 9 a.m. The contest will be held at the ball park. There is a $2 entry fee per contestant. The contest is hosted by Lynn Ann Flowers.

The Corn Trailer sponsored by POET Biorefining, John Hawkins Kiddie Car Rides and Audrain County Shop with a Cop Barrel Train Rides all start 9 a.m.

The parade is 11 a.m. hosted by the Laddonia Ladybugs. Line-up starts 9:30 a.m., with judging at 10 a.m.

The Yee-Haw Dancers will perform 12:30 p.m. under the George Rinkle Pavilion.

Free kids’ games, a horseshoe tournament at the Wayne McGrew Horseshoe Pits and a washer tournament all start 1 p.m.

The Riverside Band will perform 4-7 p.m. at the George Rinkle Pavilion.

Laddonia Baptist Church and Scholastic Inc. will sponsor a free kids bookwalk 7-8 p.m.

The George Rinkle Sportsmanship Award will be presented 7:55 p.m. to the softball team with the best sportsmanship. Hall of Fame awards follow at 8 p.m.

The Candy Toss from a Laddonia Fire Department truck will happen 8:55 p.m. Fireworks will follow at 9 p.m. with the singing of the national anthem by Eva Eikel and Beth Hobbs Swain. The fireworks display will include some new neon fireworks.

Raffle prizes will be drawn throughout the day. Raffle winners do not have to be present to win. The food stall will be open all day until the fireworks.