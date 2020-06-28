Missouri Department of Transportation's general highway maintenance and construction work in Phelps and Pulaski counties as well as the surrounding area that could impact commutes starting Monday, June 29 through Friday, July 3.

Projects include lane closures that could cause traffic delays. Work will take place during the entire week. Weather conditions may postpone the work schedule. Scheduled lane closures will not take place on Friday, July 3 for the Independence Day Holiday weekend.

Phelps County

Overnight Hours

— Interstate 44 between Route 63 and Route C – Concrete pavement repair in the westbound lanes.

Daylight Hours

— Route 8 between Route 68 and Route M in Crawford County – Shoulder repair.

— Route 72 at Route 63 – Culvert repair will take place on Tuesday, June 30 from 5 a.m. until 7:30 a.m.

— Route V between Interstate 44 and Route 68 – Ditch repair.

— Route BB between Route 63 and Route 8 – Ditch repair.

Pulaski County

Daylight Hours

— Route U between Route 17 and Route 42 in Miller County – Resurfacing, culvert pipe installation and shoulder widening continues through November.

All Counties

Daylight Hours

Mowing and striping operations are underway in various locations. Motorists should travel with care and be alert to slow-moving equipment along the road.

Boone County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

— Route HH over Hinkson Creek, east of Deer Valley Lane – Bridge deck rehabilitation. The bridge is closed through early August.

Daylight Hours

— Route 163 (Providence Road) between Route 740 (Stadium Boulevard) and Business Loop 70 – ADA improvements and sidewalk upgrades. The right turn lane of Old Plank Road, near the intersection of Providence Road and Route K, will be temporarily closed Monday, June 22.

— Route 740 (Stadium Boulevard) between Route 63 and Route TT (Broadway Street) - Interconnect fiber installation.

Callaway County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

— Route D over Interstate 70 – Bridge replacement continues. The bridge is closed until October.

Cole County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

— Route 54 between Stadium Boulevard and Route AA in Miller County – Pavement and safety improvements, including guardrail and guard cable installation, continue through November.

Daylight Hours

— Route E between Route 50 and Route B – Shoulder construction continues through late August.

Cooper County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

— Route 179 over the Petite Saline Creek – Bridge replacement. The bridge is closed through August.

— Route K over the Blackwater River, south of Route DD – Bridge deck rehabilitation. The bridge is closed through late August.

Daylight Hours

— Route 135 between Interstate 70 and Route N – Pavement patching.

Crawford County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

— Route 49 over Dry Fork Creek, south of Route 19 – Bridge replacement is complete. The bridge was opened to traffic on June 24.

Daylight Hours

— Route 8 between Route 19 and Route Y – Brush cutting.

— Route 8 between Route M and Route 68 in Phelps County – Shoulder repair.

— Route 19 between Route F and Route O – Pavement marking.

— Route 19 between Route 8 and Route TT in Dent County – Brush cutting.

— Route 49 between Route 19 and Route Y in Iron County – Brush cutting.

— Route 49 between Setzer Road and the Iron County line – Pavement patching.

— Route 49 between Route 19 and Route V – Culvert pipe replacement.

— Route H between Interstate 44 and Cave Road – Drainage repair.

— Route V between Route 49 and Route Y – Culvert pipe replacement.

— Route Y between Route 49 in Iron County and Route C in Washington County – Culvert pipe replacement.

— Route HH between Route 19 and Ollie Coleman Road – Culvert pipe replacement.

— Interstate 44 North Outer Road between Route F and the Phelps County line – Drainage repair.

Dent County

Daylight Hours

— Route 19 between Route 32 and Route KK in Shannon County - Chip sealing to extend roadway surface life.

Gasconade County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

— Route A over Third Creek, south of Valentine Ford Road – Bridge replacement. The bridge is closed through August.

Howard County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

— Route Z over Bartlett Creek, west of Route 87 – Bridge replacement is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 29. The bridge will be closed through September.

Daylight Hours

— Route A between County Road 418 and County Road 420 – Drainage repair.

— Route P between County Road 448 and County Road 459 – Drainage repair.

— Route Z between County Road 341 and County Road 343 – Drainage repair.

Laclede County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

— Route 32 at Normandy Drive – Box culvert replacement. Normandy Drive is closed between Route 32 and English Drive.

Overnight Hours

— Interstate 44 between the Webster County Line and the Pulaski County Line –Roadway resurfacing and guardrail work in the eastbound and westbound lanes continues through November.

Miller County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

— Route 54 at Route W – Interchange construction continues until December 2021. Temporary bypasses are in place in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

— Route 54 between Route AA and Stadium Boulevard in Cole County – Pavement and safety improvements, including guardrail and guard cable installation, continue through November.

— Route C over Deane Creek, south of Rollins Creek Road – Bridge deck continues. The road is closed through late August.

Daylight Hours

— Route U between Route 42 and Route 17 in Pulaski County – Resurfacing, culvert pipe installation and shoulder widening continues through November.

— Route W between Route Y and Route 5 in Morgan County – Resurfacing, box culvert modification and shoulder widening continues through November.

Moniteau County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

— Route CC over Burris Fork, south of Walking Acres Road – Bridge replacement. The road is closed through mid-July.

Daylight Hours

— Route 50 between Route H and Business Route 50 – Pavement patching.

Morgan County

Daylight Hours

— Route W between Route 5 and Route Y in Miller County – Resurfacing, box culvert modification and shoulder widening continues through November.

Osage County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

— Route 100 over Shawnee Creek, west of Route Z – Bridge replacement continues through October.

Washington County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

— Route AA over Fourche-A-Renault Creek – Bridge replacement. The bridge is closed through July.

Daylight Hours

— Route Y between Route C and Route 49 in Iron County – Culvert pipe replacement.

MoDOT encourages motorists to log on to www.modot.org/modot-central-district to comment on their experiences traveling through highway work zones.