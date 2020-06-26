Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital and the Columbia Vet Center are teaming up to provide mobile COVID-19 screening and testing services for Veterans.

Health administrators will be on-site at Rolla Lions Club from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, to facilitate rapid enrollment for those who qualify.

Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital said they are providing the on-site, mobile services at Rolla Lions Club, at 1601 S. Bishop Ave., to ensure that area Veterans have access to COVID-19 screening and testing.

Truman VA and the Columbia Vet Center will also provide the on-site testing at the following locations in July:

Rothwell Park (near Riley Pavilion) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, at S. Holman Road, Moberly, Missouri

Marion County Health Department from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at 3105 Palmyra Road, Hannibal, Missouri

Saline County Health Department from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at South, 1825 Atchison Avenue, Marshall, Missouri

Linn County Health Department from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at 635 S. Main St., Brookfield, Missouri

Callaway County Health Department from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at 4950 County Road 304, Fulton, Missouri

Benton County Health Department from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at 1238 Commercial Street, Warsaw, Missouri