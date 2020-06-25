Due to ongoing construction related to the new General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital, Fort Leonard Wood's Public Affairs Office said the following road closures are set to begin soon:

— June 26 to 28: A small section of First Street, east of the intersection with Nebraska and Spruce Avenue will be closed. The detour route is Army and Nebraska Avenues.

— June 30: Mill and overlay asphalt work being done on First Street, east of Nebraska Avenue intersection.

— July 1 and 2: The Nebraska Avenue detour route will be established by installing temporary traffic controls and pavement markings along Missouri Avenue and First Street.

— July 2 to Oct. 14, 2023: Nebraska Ave will be closed between First Street and Army Avenue. The North Dakota spur will also be closed.