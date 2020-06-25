A Kaiser man was charged with driving while intoxicated early Thursday morning after crashing his motorcycle at Bagnell Dam.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Tretch Lawrence, 44, failed to negotiate a curve heading eastbound, struck a curb and was ejected from his Harley Davidson along with Carrie Lawrence, 43, also of Kaiser. Tretch was not reported to be wearing a safety device, was seriously injured and was airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia. Carrie, who was wearing a safety device, was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital to treat moderate injuries.

In addition to being charged with a felony DWI, Tretch was also charged with failure to maintain the right half of the roadway, driving without insurance, operating a motorcycle without an approved helmet and failure to register a motor vehicle.

The Harley Davidson was totaled and towed from the scene.