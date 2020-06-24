To help slow the potential spread of COVID-19 on campus this fall, students, faculty and staff at Missouri University of Science and Technology will wear face coverings in classrooms, labs and common areas or when social distancing is not possible.

The requirement will take effect on July 1, 2020, and will continue when the fall semester starts on Aug. 24.

Dr. Dennis Goodman, Missouri S&T’s director of student health and chief medical officer, recommended the guidelines on face coverings based on the latest science on the coronavirus.

“The research is showing that airborne transmission of COVID-19 has been responsible for most of the virus’ spread,” Dr. Goodman says. “Implementing a combination of strategies including six-foot distancing, face covering, contact tracing and isolating positive cases will be our best approach to suppressing the virus.”

Missouri S&T will ask students to bring three to five reusable cloth face coverings with them to campus. Health officials on campus will educate students on procedures for properly washing reusable cloth face coverings. Students will need to wear a face covering during in-person classes, in common areas or in situations where six-foot distancing is not possible. Instructors will wear face shields provided by the university in classrooms to allow hearing-impaired students to see their faces as they speak. Departments will be provided face coverings for students who come to class without one.

Visitors to campus are also required to wear face coverings during their visit. Visitor sponsors will educate visitors about mitigating the spread of the virus on campus and minimizing their contact with others while visiting.

For more information about how Missouri S&T is planning for a safe return to campus, visit coronavirus.mst.edu.