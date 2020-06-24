The Phelps Maries County Health Department was notified of six more positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing Phelps County's total case number to 16. The department also released more locations where residents could have been potentially exposed to the coronavirus.

The health department in a release said the cluster of cases are epidemiologically linked to positive cases the department has reported over the past several days.

The cluster of cases demonstrate how easily COVID-19 spreads among close contacts, the department stated in its release.

“It is of the utmost importance that each and every one of us continue to take appropriate preventative measures including practicing social distancing of at least six feet, wearing a face covering when unable to social distance appropriately, and staying isolated and out of the general public when having symptoms, no matter how mild the symptoms may be,” the department said.

The following locations were identified during contact tracing of the five latest cases the department reported:

— Wednesday, June 17, a patient was wearing a mask and had no symptoms at Menards in Rolla from 4:30 p.m. to 4:40 p.m. and at Lowe’s in Rolla from 8 p.m. to 8:20 p.m.

— Thursday, June 18, a patient with no symptoms was at Splash Zone in Rolla from when Splash Zone opened to mid-afternoon, and a patient was wearing a mask when at Menards in Rolla from 3:30 p.m. to 3:40 p.m.

— Friday, June 19, a patient with no symptoms was at Splash Zone in Rolla from when Splash Zone opened to mid-afternoon, and a patient was wearing a mask and had no symptoms at St. James Post Office from 8 a.m. to 8:10 a.m.

— Saturday, June 20, a patient with no symptoms was at Splash Zone in Rolla from when Splash Zone opened to mid-afternoon, and a symptomatic patient was wearing a mask at Walmart in Rolla from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and at Dollar Tree in Rolla from 2 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.

If other locations of potential exposure to the virus are determined, the department will update the public.