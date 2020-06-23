The Phelps Maries County Health Department released new locations where residents could have been potentially exposed to the coronavirus in Rolla.

The health department in a release on Monday said the locations are related to more than one case.

On Tuesday, June 16, the department said an individual with symptoms was not wearing a mask when they were at DVS Liquidations in Rolla from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Dickey Bub Farm and Home in Rolla from 4:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the Dollar General at 1441 Forum Drive from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The department reported on Wednesday, June 17 an individual with symptoms was not wearing a mask at the Walmart in Rolla from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and at the Rolla Walmart at 6 p.m. for an unknown length of time.

The department said people who were at the businesses have a low risk of contracting COVID-19 and should self-monitor for symptoms. Symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, cough, shortness of breath, headache, sore throat, loss of sense of smell or taste, and generalized muscle aches and pains.

Meanwhile, in an update on Monday, the Phelps Maries County Health Department said staff would no longer be issuing press releases with each confirmed positive case. The department will now update its Facebook COVID-19 Dashboard with information on confirmed positive cases Monday and Thursday each week.

The health department will continue to release public locations where community members could have been exposed to the coronavirus.

“As Missouri continues to reopen, it is best to assume that every location we visit is a location of potential exposure and take the appropriate precautions to protect ourselves, our families and our communities. It is critical that each and every one of us continues to practice preventative measures to help keep the spread of communicable diseases to a minimum,” the department said in its update.

As of Monday, the department reported 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Phelps County, four active cases, six cases where individuals were released from isolation and one case where an individual was discharged from the hospital.