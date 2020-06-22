Ozark Actors Theatre will present Rolla Onstage, an evening of short acts and songs at the Rolla Downtown Band Shell Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

The free event is produced by Ozark Actors Theatre Executive Consultant, Tony Nominated Taylor Louderman, and choreographed by OAT’s Education Lead, Melissa Albright. The evening will feature performers well known to the OAT stage, including Benjamin Wegner, Rebecca Light, Kelly Brown, Dan Goff, Craig Phillips, Brody Light, Audrey Smith, Jersy Stinson, Kennedy Jones and many more.

“After weeks of staying at home, we want to provide a way for people to get out of the house, enjoy being in the community, and be entertained, while staying safe and healthy,” Ozark Actors Theatre Managing Director Laura Light said

Light said OAT applied for a city permit to have up to 100 people at the performance. Light said there will be seating outside the Rolla Downtown Band Shell, at 901 N. Elm St. with six foot distancing between households.

In an effort to not exceed capacity, Light asks community members to reserve a ticket in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/108927900282. At risk populations, and those that have symptoms or exposure risks to the coronavirus can still enjoy the show via Facebook Live.

Donations will be accepted and concessions will be available.

For more information, visit www.ozarkactorstheatre.org.