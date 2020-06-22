A Columbia man is charged with assault and weapons crimes after allegedly shooting a firearm Friday in a crowded park, striking a person in the leg.

Court records show Gerrod Jevon Taylor, 19, was charged Saturday with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is held in Boone County Jail without bond following his arrest by Columbia police.

Columbia police officer Scott Decker wrote in a probable cause statement that witnesses reported seeing Taylor carry a .223 caliber Ruger long rifle into the park about 8:30 p.m., as hundreds were still present capping off Juneteenth festivities.

"I learned the park was full of people, estimated at approximately 400 people," Decker wrote in his affidavit.

Following his arrest, Taylor allegedly admitted firing the rounds. Police found 40 shell casings at the scene and a 33-year-old male victim. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, which included a broken leg, according to the affidavit.

The victim told police he was playing basketball when he heard others saying there were armed people entering the park. He said he was picking up his belongings when shots rang out and he was struck and unable to stand.

Prosecutors wrote in a motion to set bond that Taylor was on bond in two separate cases, one for domestic assault and the other for resisting arrest, when he was arrested Saturday.

Taylor was scheduled to make an initial appearance Monday before Associate Circuit Judge Tracy Gonzalez, the results of which were not available at press time.

