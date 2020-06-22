Officials with local hospitals and health centers have released the latest COVID statistics as of 4 p.m., Monday.

As of Monday afternoon, there were eight confirmed cases in Livingston County and 18 in Linn County. The total cases in Missouri was 17,590 up from 15,585, June 15 with 955 deaths, up from 872 deaths reported on June 15.

On Monday, officials with St. Luke’s Health System released COVID-19 testing statistics for Hedrick Medical Center (HMC) and Wright Memorial Hospital along with the current criteria to be tested. Testing statistics as of the morning of, June 22, are:

HMC has tested 1185 (675 Livingston County residents, 188 from Grundy County, 40 from Mercer County, 282 from other counties); Wright Memorial has tested 430 (300 from Grundy County, 75 from Mercer County, 55 from other counties); and

Hedrick and Wright Memorial combined – 1615.

Testing criteria

Hedrick Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital previously expanded drive-thru testing of COVID-19 to all residents in the region who met testing criteria and who were referred by a healthcare provider prior to arriving at the testing site.

For non-inpatient testing, individuals must have any new symptom, including but not limited to: fever of 100 degrees or higher; loss of smell or taste; cough; shortness of breath; diarrhea; sore throat or body aches

Two drive-up testing facilities are open. Wright Memorial Hospital opened a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at Green Hills Medical Clinic, located at 3300 E 10th Street in Trenton, in addition to site in Chillicothe at the former Washington St. Food & Drink location, which has continued operating as well. The Trenton drive-thru clinic operates Monday through Friday, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. The Chillicothe site operates Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 is available to all residents in the region who meet testing criteria and who obtain a provider order from a health care provider prior to arriving at the testing site

