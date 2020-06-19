Registration for incoming pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students at Rolla 31 School District is now available. There will be no pre-scheduled screenings held for either group for the 2020-2021 academic year due to the district's efforts to social distance families and staff members.

For students who are new to the district, parents or guardians will need to complete the new student online registration available at https://www.rolla31.org/district/student_enrollment_registration/2019_pre_k_kindergarten_registration.

Parents and guardians will have the opportunity to email or upload the required documents required for registration or will be given a link in the confirmation email to make an appointment with the district’s welcome center team.

Students who attended pre-kindergarten at Rolla School District will need to have their registration complete using the returning student online registration at https://www.rolla31.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=19966753&pageId=21117516. Parents or guardians can start the registration process on Monday.

All students must have updated immunization records in the district’s system prior to the first day of school on Aug. 24.

The district requires students to have the following vaccines for school attendance:

•DTaP/DTP/DT1; 4+

•Tdap2

•MCV3 (Meningococcal Conjugate)

•IPV (Polio)4; 3+

•MMR5; 2

•Hepatitis B6; 3+

•Varicella7; 2

The district notes that these procedures and schedules are subject to change at any time based on evolving circumstances. Visit the district’s website to receive information as it becomes available at https://www.rolla31.org/.