Some limitations will remain in place as Rolla Public Library has plans for the public to have full access to the building starting Monday.

The library will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. On Saturday, the library will only be open for curbside service only from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Full access to the shelves and Children’s Wing will be available to the public.

Director of Rolla Public Library, Rebecca Buckley, said there will be limit of 12 people at a time in the main library and in the Children’s Wing with a 30 minute time limit for visits to ensure access for all.

The library will have four public computers and two card catalog computers available for public use in the main library, and one public computer and one card catalog computer in the Children’s Wing. Appointments and walk-ins will both be welcome.

During the hours the library is open, people can call 573-364-2604 to make an appointment for a computer, but appointments aren’t required. Buckley said if the library is crowded, walk-ins may have to wait for a short period before they are allowed through the entrance.

“We are sorry that meeting room usage and in-person programming will not be allowed at this time,” Buckley said.

The library will still offer curbside pickup from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. People are asked to place holds through their library accounts, accessible on the library’s website www.rollapubliclibrary.org where there are also detailed instructions on the library’s curbside procedures.

People can call Rolla Public Library during the hours the library is open for assistance with ordering and also email questions to curbside@rollapubliclibrary.org.

Buckley said Rolla Public Library’s Summer Reading Program also begins on Monday and will be mostly virtual. Participants can win prizes for reading by logging minutes on the Beanstack app. Visit rollapubliclibrary.beanstack.org to register or get the free app on a mobile device.

The library has print logs for individuals without a computer or smartphone, and staff will log the hours online for people who don’t have access to the two devises.

The library also has regular weekly programs offered virtually and special presenters streaming on the library’s Facebook page.

The library has weekly Grab ‘n Go bags with crafts and activities for registered participants from infants through adults. Buckley said people should ask at the circulation desk for their own Grab ‘n Go bag for the week.

More information regarding programming and Beanstack is on Rolla Public Library’s website www.rollapubliclibrary.org.

E-resources are always available on the library’s website and through the Libby app. Rolla Public Library is located at 900 N. Pine St. in downtown Rolla.