Motorists are advised to be on the lookout for chip seal work taking place on various routes in Dent and Phelps County next week.

During the week of June 22, a contractor working for the Missouri Department of Transportation will begin chip sealing on Route 19 between Salem and Shannon County Route KK. Crews will also perform chip sealing operations on Route B in Dent County and Route M in Phelps County.

MoDOT says chip sealing operations require one lane to be closed for the safety of motorists and crews. Signs and flaggers will guide motorists through the work zone. Motorists are asked to plan for delays, obey all traffic signs and watch for crews in work zones.

This work is part of a larger chip seal project across several counties. Work has already been completed along Route 19 between Salem and Cherryville. This project is expected to be completed by October 1.

A chip seal operation entails spraying a heated film of asphalt liquid on the road, followed by placing fine rocks or chips on top. The chips are then compacted to make them adhere to the roadway. Finally, the excess loose chips are swept from the surface, leaving an improved roadway that will hold up longer than it would have without the treatment.

Chip seals are about one-third the cost of a conventional asphalt overlay, averaging $15,000 per mile as compared to an estimated $55,000 per mile for an asphalt overlay, according to MoDOT. Chip seals keep damaging water from penetrating paved surfaces and extend the life of the pavement for an additional five to seven years. Chip sealing also seals cracks and improves roadway traction.

A surface may be chip sealed several times, providing the road remains structurally sound. The chip seal process is typically used on roads carrying lower traffic volumes which make up more than half of MoDOT’s roadway network.

If you’d like to learn more about chip seal operations, visit modot.org/chip-seals.

This work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/modot-central-district. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.