Missouri University of Science and Technology has awarded Chancellor's Scholarships to 19 high school seniors for the 2020-21 academic year.

To qualify for the scholarship, students must be Missouri residents, have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.75 or rank in the upper 10 percent of their high school graduation class and have ACT composite scores of 31 or better. The students also must complete a 750-word essay and participate in an on-campus interview.

The Chancellor’s Scholarship is for $12,000 and is renewable annually for up to eight semesters, as long as the student maintains a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better.

The 2020-21 Chancellor’s Scholarship recipients are:

-- Gabriel Borgmeyer, a graduate of Helias Interparish High School from Jefferson City, Missouri

-- Griffin Buschjost, a graduate of Helias Interparish High School from Jefferson City Missouri

-- Henry Cooper, a graduate of Blue Springs South High School from Lee’s Summit, Missouri

-- Grace Duong, a graduate of Lindbergh High School from Saint Louis

-- Samara Estep, a graduate of Lee’s Summit West High School from Lee’s Summit, Missouri

-- Hannah Feltz, a graduate of Eureka High School from Wildwood, Missouri

-- Joshua Gary, a graduate of Timberland High School from Lake Saint Louis, Missouri

-- Pierce (John) Gloyer, a graduate of College Heights Christian School from Joplin, Missouri

-- Nathan Hart, a graduate of Lindbergh High School from Saint Louis

-- Ethan Hay, a graduate of Parkway South High School from Ballwin, Missouri

-- Rodney Jenkins, a graduate of Holt High School from Wentzville, Missouri

-- Ethan Jones, a graduate of Willard High School from Springfield, Missouri

-- Travis Levens, a graduate of Webb City High School from Webb City, Missouri

-- Megan Moore, a graduate of Parkway South High School from Ballwin, Missouri

-- Patience Murphy, a graduate of Blue Springs South High School from Blue Springs, Missouri

-- Claire Schkerke, a graduate of Saint Charles Senior High School from Saint Charles, Missouri

-- Kevin Shannon, a graduate of Mehlville Senior High School from Saint Louis

-- Samantha Thompson, a graduate of Cor Jesu Academy from Manchester, Missouri

-- Robert Urich, a graduate of Grundy R-V School from Laredo, Missouri.