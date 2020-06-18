The Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce announced that its 10th Annual Mini Golf Tournament will take place on Monday, July 13 at Kokomo Joe’s. The chamber is currently taking registrations for teams and individual players by contacting the RACC office at 573-364-3577.

A team of four is $50 and individual fees are $15. This price includes the pre-game meal, 18 holes of mini golf and a raffle ticket for prizes following the tournament. Hole sponsorships are also available for $50.

For more information or to register, please contact Taisia Gordon at the Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center at 573-364-3577 or rollacc@rollachamber.org.