



A mechanical failure in the engine of a 2002 Dodge truck led to a fire in the engine that spread spread to the passenger compartment Wednesday afternoon in Mexico.

There were no reported injuries.

Mexico Public Safety responded at about 2:18 p.m. to the 4700 block East Liberty Street. Personnel found the vehicle on the south side of the road. The fire was contained and extinguished. The front portion of the truck had significant damage.

Traffic in the area around the vehicle was reduced to one lane for about 45 minutes.