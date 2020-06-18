A change of command ceremony for the commanding general of the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood is scheduled to take place June 26 on the installation

FORT LEONARD WOOD — A change of command ceremony for the commanding general of the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood is scheduled to take place June 26 on the installation. The ceremony will be virtual and can be found at https://www.facebook.com/fortleonardwoodmissouri/.

The change of command is slated to begin at 9 a.m.

Maj. Gen. Donna Martin will relinquish command of the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood to Brig. Gen. James Bonner, who most recently served as Commanding General of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives, or CBRNE Command.

Martin, who took command of the post Aug. 28, 2018, will be the Provost Marshal General of the Army, Commanding General U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.

The following additional ceremonies will also be taking place across the installation June 22 through 26. All will be livestreamed on https://www.facebook.com/fortleonardwoodmissouri/.

June 22 at 2 p.m. — General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital ground breaking

June 23 at 10 a.m. — General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital change of command where Col. Kimberlie Biever relinquishes command to Col. Aaron Pitney

June 24 at 2 p.m. — 1st Engineer Brigade change of command where Col. Kip Korth relinquishes command to Col. Gerald Law

June 25 at 10 a.m. — U.S. Air Force 368th Training Squadron change of command where Lt. Col. Josh Aldred relinquishes command to Lt. Col. Allen Branco