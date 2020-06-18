Building on CVS Health's efforts to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, the company will open a new COVID-19 test site in Rolla.

The new site, located at 500 N. Bishop Ave. will begin seeing patients Friday, utilizing self-swab tests. The self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, to schedule an appointment.

There are no out-of-pocket costs for these tests for both insured and uninsured patients, according to the company in a release.

Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions.

The company said a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in three days.

CVS Pharmacy in Rolla is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The pharmacy is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Currently, the pharmacy reserving Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. exclusively for vulnerable guests and their caregivers.

The opening of the additional test site in Rolla adds to the 25 locations previously opened by CVS Health across Missouri and are among more than 1,200 locations across 33 states and the District of Columbia.