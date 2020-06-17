Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the Warm Up America program in Rolla is open for take-out only in 2020.

Warm Up America invites knitters and crocheters to pick up a bag with yarn, patterns and size template at Uniquely Yours Knitting & Quilting Center in Rolla, located at 404 E. Highway 72. Return the bag with the knitted or crocheted blocks and get more yarn, the program said in a release.

Warm Up America asks community members to help make blocks for afghans, which will be donated to the Missouri Veterans Home in St. James.

The program in Rolla said this is an on-going project. During the height of restrictions four afghans were assembled from previously donated blocks. “Now we need more blocks. Any amount of help is greatly appreciated.”

Uniquely Yours Knitting & Quilting Center is open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for pick up and drop off. Community members who wish to have curb-side service can call 573-364-2070.

For more information about Warm Up America residents can call Martha at 573-762-3882.