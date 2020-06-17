Potential exposure to the coronavirus at Long John Silver’s, Menards, ALDI, MotoMart and Walmart in Rolla.

The Phelps Maries County Health Department released locations where residents could have been potentially exposed to the coronavirus in Rolla related to a recent positive case of COVID-19 from Crawford County.

The Phelps Maries County Health Department said the individual who tested positive for the virus was symptomatic and was wearing a mask at each of the businesses the individual visited except while dining-in at Long John Silver’s.

The department in a release today said the person on Sunday, June 14 was not wearing a mask while dining-in at Long John Silver’s in Rolla from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The person did wear a mask when later visiting Menards, ALDI, Walmart and the MotoMart at 200 S. Bishop Ave. on June 14, according to the department.

The department said people who were at the businesses have a low risk of contracting COVID-19 and should self-monitor for symptoms. Symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, cough, shortness of breath, headache, sore throat, loss of sense of smell or taste, and generalized muscle aches and pains.

The department will notify the public if there are any additional locations of potential exposure to the virus. The department urges the public to practice social distancing, limit in-person interactions, avoid contact with people who are sick, cover coughs and sneezes, properly wash hands, clean frequently used surfaces and stay home when sick.

“It is of the utmost importance that any individual experiencing symptoms isolate from others,” the department said in its release.

The department encourages anyone who suspects they have COVID-19 or has been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 to call their healthcare provider before seeking care unless it is a life-threatening emergency.

Meanwhile, in Phelps County, the department has confirmed six positive cases of COVID-19.