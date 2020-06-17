Meramec Regional Planning Commission and Region I Homeland Security Oversight Committee are sponsoring a free Community Emergency Response Team training in June.

Seating is limited based on the social distancing capacity of the room with priority given to individuals or groups within Homeland Security Region I — Crawford, Dent, Laclede, Maries, Phelps and Pulaski counties. Meramec Regional Planning Commission (MRPC) recommends that all participants bring a face mask for protection.

The class aims at providing citizens within the community with skills to perform essential lifesaving functions while waiting for professional responders to arrive following a disaster, according to MRPC.

Each class is approximately 16 contact hours and is spread over two days — Saturday, June 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The training will take place at No. 4 Industrial Drive in St. James.

“Community Emergency Response Team training has become a highly sought-after course by citizens groups, corporations and school systems to train employees how to handle emergencies and disasters,” according to MRPC in a release. Course topics include disaster fire suppression, disaster medical operations, light search and rescue, disaster psychology and team organization.

The deadline to register is Monday, June 22. To register or for more information, contact MRPC Community Development Specialist Assistant Kaitlyn at 573-265-2993 or via email at kbland@meramecregion.org.

Funding for the training is provided by the Missouri Department of Public Safety and the Missouri Office of Homeland Security.