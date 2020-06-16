If it seems like everything is going poorly right now, it might help to know that things could actually be way worse. Or maybe it doesn’t help at all. Either way, exploring this unfortunate possibility will deepen your understanding of science just a bit.

So what would happen if the world stopped spinning? What would change and what would stay the same? What would it feel like? And, finally, what could cause such a thing? Let’s take a look.

A little breezy

Many people don’t think about this: it isn’t just our Earth that is spinning. Our atmosphere and everything in it spins at the same speed of the Earth, even though most would say the atmosphere is not physically connected to the land. If this were not the case, the clouds and storms would seem like they are moving across the sky at amazing speeds. Instead, the storm systems stay in place and move just with their own energy.

The Earth is spinning at about 1,100 miles per hour at the equator. This means that the atmosphere and everything in it is also spinning at 1,100 miles per hour. Now, let’s stop the Earth. If the Earth were to stop abruptly, the momentum of the spinning atmosphere would keep it going. This means that you and everything on Earth would feel an 1,100 miles per hour wind.

An 1,100 mph wind would be the end of it for everything. No building, structure, vehicle, tree, or even ocean would handle that kind of wind for more than a second. An 1,100 mph wall of rocks, debris and water would wipe everything off the surface of the Earth in a second. How does that sound?

Day, night and northern lights

Now that you and everything else have been instantly swept off the Earth, you may no longer care about what happens to day, night and the northern lights, but let’s talk about them anyway.

If the Earth stopped spinning completely, there would be just one day and one night a year. Six months of daylight would be followed by six months of night. Some might think there would be always daylight and always night on different halves of the Earth. But this isn’t true because the Earth is still revolving around the sun. When it is daylight, you would bake and when it is night you would freeze.

The spinning of the Earth is also partially responsible for the Earth’s magnetic field. No spin means no magnetic field. No magnetic field means no northern lights. Even worse, no magnetic field means no protection from very dangerous cosmic particles. This would be bad.

A trip to the ocean?

Again, ignoring the fact you were immediately swept away by 1,100 mph winds, you might decide it’s a good time to visit the ocean. They won’t be where you think they are!

The centrifugal forces caused by the spinning Earth causes the Earth to pile the water up along the equator. The shape of the Earth is bulged out at the equator because of these forces. This is not where the ocean water would naturally sit if the Earth were not spinning.

If the Earth stopped, there would no longer be forces keeping the ocean water bulged up along the equator. The water would now settle where it would naturally without the centrifugal force, and this would be near both poles. Therefore, scientists say that the new non-spinning Earth would have oceans (frozen) at each pole and a large strip of land along the equator.

Could this happen?

Technically yes, but don’t worry about it! It would take a massive object that hits the Earth at just the right angle and direction. So, unless scientists warn that an object about 1/6 the mass of the Earth is about to hit at just the right angle, don’t worry and enjoy that things could always be worse. We are doing OK.

Mike Szydlowski is science coordinator for Columbia Public Schools.