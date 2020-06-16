Rolla Lions Club plans to have a fireworks show in the Rolla area during Independence Day. The club said social distancing will be required per Rolla City Ordinance.

Rolla Lions Club will present the fireworks show at 10 p.m. July 3 and 11 p.m. July 4.

Parking will be available in Lions Club Park, 1061 S. Bishop Ave., but it is not necessary to be in the park to see the shows. Rolla Lions Club said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, people will be able to see the fireworks for miles with high altitude bursts.

Rolla Lions Club suggests residents bring lawn chairs and sit in their vehicle or near their vehicle if parking inside Lions Club Park.

Rolla Lions Club has traditionally given away a new vehicle on the last night of the carnival. Rolla Lions Club Board Director Ron White said, "the club has purchased a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado 4x4 which will be given away on July 4, at midnight, as promised.”

On July 3 and July 4, lions club will continue to sell raffle tickets for the vehicle. Tickets are $2 each or three tickets for $5.

The truck will be on display at the park, and the winning ticket will be drawn on Facebook live at midnight on July 4.

The announcement follows Rolla Lions Club's Board of Directors postponing the annual Rolla Lions Club Carnival in response to recent action by the Rolla City Council on special events.

The Rolla City Council enacted an amendment to the city’s Return-to-Work Ordinance on large gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The ordinance requires any event that takes place on city property or on the public right of way to have a health and safety plan approved by the city and the Phelps County Health Department 14 days prior to the event.