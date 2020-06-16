Koltin Owen Blue-Christianson, 5, of Devils Lake, ND, formerly of Minot, ND, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the HIS Hospital in Belcourt, ND.

Koltin Owen Blue-Christianson, 5, of Devils Lake, ND, formerly of Minot, ND, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the HIS Hospital in Belcourt, ND. Funeral Services for Koltin were held on Monday, June 15 at 11 a.m. at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake with Reverend Jim Paulson, Pastor of St. Olaf Lutheran Church officiating. Koltin will be laid to rest beside his mother, Julie, in the Devils Lake Cemetery. Visitation was on Monday from 9 a.m. until time of service. Koltin Owen, son of Charles Blue and Julie Christianson was born on July 27, 2014, in Devils Lake. In 2016, the family moved to Minot and Koltin attended Edison Head Start and after moving back to Devils Lake he was enrolled in Pre-School at Minnie H. He had many health problems from the beginning of his life, but that never stopped this sweet, precious little boy from living life, loving life and most important teaching everyone around him how to laugh, to love, to smile, to just be happy. Koltin was such a unique boy. He actually liked to eat vegetables and fruit. He enjoyed camping, jumping, dancing, playing on the playground and loved all his friends at Day Care. You frequently would find Koltin watching his favorite TV shows including Paw Patrol, Price Is Right, cartoons and he knew his letters and vowels when watching Wheel of Fortune. Koltin touched the hearts of anyone who knew him in a very special way. This beautiful child of God was baptized at St. Olaf Lutheran Church and even as an infant, made the congregation smile with his sweetness. The sorrow, the grief seems overwhelming but the memories of Koltin will heal our broken hearts and put a smile back on our faces one day. Koltin’s loving family include; his Dad, Charles Blue; sisters, Cierra and Cheyanne Possen; grandparents, Lori Blue (Ramiro Reyes) Moorhead, MN, Charles E. Blue Sr. (Patty Nadeau) Belcourt, Marlene and Wade Christianson, Devils Lake; great-grandmother, Florence Rham; great-great-grandmother, Mary MacArther; godparents, Justin Christianson and Paige Schempp; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He is welcomed into the arms of Jesus; his mom, Julie; brother, Kentin; and other dear family members.