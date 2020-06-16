





Amid ongoing nationwide protests calling for police reform, Moberly Police Chief Troy Link and Moberly Councilman Cole Davis discussed some of the police department’s policies on use-of-force and an upcoming meeting with the city’s insurance provider at Monday night’s council meeting.

Earlier in the meeting Councilman John Kimmons was again sworn onto the Moberly City Council after the results of the June 2 general municipal election were certified. The council also voted to re-elect Mayor Jerry Jeffrey and Mayor Pro Tem Tim Brubaker.

Before getting to the meeting’s agenda, the council also acknowledged each city department head for the collective work of city employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The questions about Moberly Police Department policies were brought up while the council was reviewing monthly department head reports. MPD’s handbook was sent to the council members ahead of the meeting and was received well, but Davis asked how Link ensures that officers and department employees follow those guidelines.

“I think the [policy handbook] is pretty comprehensive,” Davis said. “My only question is what are we doing to make sure your patrolmen and the people under you are aware of it and practicing what’s in the manual?”

When officers are hired, they have to read the department’s policy manual and sign off on it, Link responded. When changes are made to department policies, which are generally done by the city’s insurance provider, the Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association, officers must also sign off on the re-written policies, Link said. Link and several other Missouri police chiefs will attend a meeting with MIRMA on Monday.

“The member agencies are expected to adopt the model policies put out by MIRMA,” he said. “They put out model policies for domestics, pursuits, etc. Last year, I had nine new model policies I had to re-write to meet their standards.”

The updated policies are mainly driven by whether MIRMA has had to pay out in a lawsuit and, when adopted, they lower the city’s insurances costs. Many of the policies also are determined, Link said, by Graham v. Conner, a 1989 U.S. Supreme Court case, which established a precedent for what is considered a reasonable use of force by law enforcement officers.

“In this day and age, and where things are now, it’s only prudent to look to at our model policies,” Link said. “The problem we’re going to have is that our policies are based on supreme court rulings. ....[MIRMA] could be more restrictive in their policies, but I don’t know where to go from here. I really don’t.”

What is considered a reasonable use of force also is dependent on a wide variety of factors including the age, sex and physical strength of everyone involved in an arrest requiring use-of-force, he said. MPD had 13 use-of-force instances in 2019 and 15 in 2018, Link told the council.

“Our [instances] of use-of-force have decreased significantly over the last seven or eight years,” Link told the council.

Officers have yearly use-of-force training and MPD also tries to have 20% of its officers attend crisis intervention training, in which attendees learn the basics of mental health issues and de-escalation tactics, each year. However, this year’s intervention training was canceled due to COVID-19.

Since intervention training is a 40-hour course often requiring officers to travel, budget constraints this coming fiscal year could have an impact on how many officers are certified, Link said.

“CIT is one of those things that helps de-escalate situations and we talk through things as opposed to using force,” Link said. “None of the officers want to use force. They may be forced to do it, and they may do it well if they’re forced to, but none of them are looking for it... at least the officers that I’ve been associated with. I can’t speak to officers in other places.”

