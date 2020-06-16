The first online learning program in a series that MDC plans to present.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) does not want to let continuing concerns about COVID-19 get in the way of providing educational programs about outdoor activities to the public.

Coronavirus precautions have, for the present, closed all MDC facilities and cancelled all programs the public can attend in person. Because of this, MDC said the department is taking programs to the people in the form of online educational programs.

On Thursday, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., MDC’s Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center will offer the virtual program “Learning to Shoot – Rifles.”

The free class will cover the fundamentals of shooting a rifle. Different types of rifles, rifle basics, shooting techniques and safety are among the topics that will be covered.

Registration is required to participate in the class. Residents can register for the program at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173577

Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

“This is the first online learning program in a series that we plan to present,” said Dalton Range Manager Mike Brooks. “We see value to the participant, even into the future when things have returned to normal, by using a blended learning format where the classroom portion will be completed virtually, then the hands-on portion of the class will be spent on the range shooting and learning."

Residents can find more online programs at mdc.mo.gov/events-s3. Programs will be added as they become available. MDC’s programs will typically be 30 minutes or less and participants will be able to ask questions online.