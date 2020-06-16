Central Ozarks Medical Center is offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Richland and Camdenton.

The testing is available to everyone. Central Ozarks Medical Center said people seeking a test do not have to have a doctor’s note or be symptomatic and no appointment is needed.

Central Ozarks Medical Center will offer the drive-thru testing Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at its location in Richland, 304 W. Washington Ave.

Thursday, the medical center will provide the free testing from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at its location in Camdenton, 1652 N. Business Route 5.