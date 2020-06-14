Authorities say a Pettis County sheriff's deputy fatally shot a 25-year-old woman during a traffic stop.

Missouri Highway Patrol spokesman Andy Bell said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday near U.S. Highway 50 and Winchester Drive in Sedalia, Missouri. Bell told the Kansas City Star the woman, who was identified as Hannah Fizer of Sedalia, was not compliant during the traffic stop.

Bell said he doesn't yet know if the woman had a weapon. Details about why the woman was pulled over weren't immediately available Sunday. The Highway Patrol said Fizer "refused to identify herself, stated she was armed & verbally threatened to shoot the deputy" before she was shot.

Fizer was the only person in the vehicle when the shooting happened. Family members said Fizer was on her way to work at a convenience store when the shooting happened. Her stepmother, Lori Fizer, said she has never known Hannah Fizer to carry a gun.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting.