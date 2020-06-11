Peter James Young, “Cetan Wakan Tuye” (High Hawk), passed away on Sunday morning, June 7, 2020, at his home at rural St. Michael, ND.

Peter James Young, “Cetan Wakan Tuye” (High Hawk), passed away on Sunday morning, June 7, 2020, at his home at rural St. Michael, ND. Peter was 34 years of age. Visitation will be held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake, ND, on Thursday, June 11 from 6 until 9 p.m. A procession to Dakotah Oyate Lutheran Church, rural Tokio, ND, will leave from the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 12. Funeral Services will be held at the church on Friday at 11 a.m. with burial in the Dakotah Oyate Cemetery. Reverend Larry Thiele will officiate. Casket Bearers will be: Reese Ironshield, Tyler Comer, Maza OldRock, Fulton Merrick, Jared Yankton and Lance Young. Honorary Bearers will be all of Peter’s many friends and his beloved relatives. Peter James Young was born on Aug. 27, 1985, at Devils Lake, the son of Jackie Yankton and Wesley Young. He grew up in the Tokio/St. Michael area. He attended Warwick Public School and Four Winds, graduating from Four Winds High School with the class of 2004. He played football and also the saxophone in the school band. He continued his education at Cankdeska Cikana Community College, with an emphasis on carpentry and was most recently working on obtaining his CDL. Peter worked several jobs, but his goal was always to serve others with a smile and caring heart. He worked as a CNA at the Lakota Good Samaritan Center and later at the Elderly Center in Fort Totten. He also was employed at McDonald’s and Hardee’s. His talents for “tweeking” his ride and his music equipment came in very handy assembling farm equipment at the Lakota Implement. Peter loved the outdoors, 4-wheeling, fishing, just crusing with the windows down, so everyone could hear his music and playing basketball. His favorite football team was the Philadelphia Eagles. That smile, those dimples, his love for his children, his family and his friends will never be forgotten. Peter had his struggles, but always felt blessed to have the support of his family, who loved him unconditionally, with all their heart. Peter’s family include; his mom, Jackie Yankton; dad, Wesley Young; children, Jullissa Young (mother Melissa Anderson), Skyla and Dakota Young (mother Miranda Schooler), Penelope Young (mother Tonya TwoHearts); brothers, Jared (Linda) Yankton, Missouri, Lance Young, St. Michael, and David Young, Wisconsin; sisters, Jessica Young, Grand Forks, Gaberial (James) Lenoir, Fort Totten, and Pauline “PJ” Dubois, Fargo; grandmothers, Pauline Myrick, Pauline Greywater and Helena Littleghost, Elizabeth Littleghost and Elaine Robertson; nieces and nephews, Jameson, Morgan, Sage and Tristin Yankton, Jayce and Tiera Young, Princeton Philbrick, Neveah and Maziah Stone, Jacqueline, Jazlyn, James Jr. and Justice Lenoir; uncles, Jay Young, Roger Yankton, James (Cathy) Yankton, Quintin Yankton, Michael Greywater and Alfred (Delphine) Longie Sr.; aunties, Trudy (Clint) LaRoque, Clarice (Josie) Lawrence, Valerie (Lawrence) Bull, Celeste Herman, Paulette (Jerry) Lenoir, Andrea (Roger) Ironshield and Marsha Littlewind; godparents, the late Joe and Corrine Chaske. He was preceded in death by; his brother, Barry Young; grandparents, Evelyn and Gabe Young, James Yankton Sr. and Michael Greywater; aunt, Cleo Hapa; uncles, Dean Young, Scott Yankton and Alex Yankton; and other dear relatives.