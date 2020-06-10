The Phelps Maries County Health Department confirmed the sixth case of COVID-19 in Phelps County. The department said the individual is asymptomatic and was tested as part of a COVID-19 outbreak investigation in a long-term care facility located outside the department’s jurisdiction.

The Phelps Maries County Health Department confirmed the sixth case of COVID-19 in Phelps County. The department said the individual is asymptomatic and was tested as part of a COVID-19 outbreak investigation in a long-term care facility located outside the department’s jurisdiction.

The individual is a resident of Phelps County and is isolated at home, the department said in a release.

The department urges residents to take appropriate precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The department advises residents to reduce close contact with people by social distancing as well as covering coughs and sneezes and wash hands often.

Anyone seeking general information or has questions about COVID-19 should call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services hotline at (877) 435-8411. Residents can also contact the office of the Phelps Maries County Health Department at (573) 458 6010.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported that range from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, cough, shortness of breath, headache, sore throat, loss of sense of smell or taste, and generalized muscle aches and pains, according to the CDC.

The Phelps Maries County Health Department's latest report of COVID-19 cases in Phelps County on Monday shows two active cases, six confirmed cases and one probable case of the virus as well as four cases where individuals were released from isolation.

The department noted probable cases have not been tested for COVID-19 but meet clinical criteria for diagnosis and have close contact with a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19 disease or have traveled to or reside in an area with sustained, ongoing community spread.