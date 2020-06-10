As a result of reopening restrictions, the third annual Best of Missouri Life Market Fair, scheduled for July 18-19, has been canceled. The event would have exhibited work from more than 75 specially selected Missouri artists as well as Missouri entertainers, food and drink producers.

"While we are disappointed that the Market Fair will not go on as planned this year, we are looking forward to an even better 2021 event with our incredibly talented Missouri artists and artisans, reenactors, music, and food," said Danita Allen Wood, Missouri Life co-owner and editorial director.

Powell Gardens has been Missouri Life’s location partner for the Best of Missouri Life Market Fair for the past three years and will be the host site for next year’s event tentatively set for the first weekend in May.

Please look for more information regarding the 2021 Best of Missouri Life Market Fair early next year.