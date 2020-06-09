The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Springfield issued a Flood Warning for Phelps, Pulaski, Maries, Miller and Camden counties until 9:30 p.m.

At 11:04 a.m. doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated that two to three inches of rain have fallen across Maries, Miller, Laclede, Pulaski, western Phelps and eastern Camden counties, according to the NWS.

Creeks, streams and low water crossings will be susceptible to the dangers of flooding, the weather service states. The warning includes low water crossings on Route N at the Maries River east of Brinktown, Route O at Jones Creek just south of Dixon, Route HH in Tuscumbia, Route H 3 miles northwest of Stoutland and Route J at Parks Creek 2 miles east of Morgan.

The Flood Warning continues for Roubidoux Creek Near Waynesville and Big Piney River below Fort Leonard Wood East Gate impacting Pulaski County, as well as the Gasconade River at Jerome impacting Phelps County.

The latest flood levels can be found here.