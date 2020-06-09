Portions of the Current and Jacks Fork rivers closed to paddlers and boaters Tuesday after the rivers rose quickly overnight due to heavy rain from tropical storm Cristobal.

Ozark National Scenic Riverways officials said Tuesday that the entire Jacks Fork River within the ONSR national park is closed. The lower Current River from Logyard to Gooseneck is also closed.

Park officials say the closures apply to all non-motorized vessels, including privately owned vessels, as well as concession rentals.

The river gauge on the Jacks Fork near Mountain View showed the river came up six feet overnight and was still rising Tuesday morning.

The Buffalo National River in Arkansas isn't closed, but the Buffalo Outdoor Center cautioned it should only be floated by experienced paddlers until the river level drops.

The river gauge at the Ponca put-in location showed the Buffalo River rose two feet overnight but appears to have peaked.

Elsewhere, the James River at Springfield came up five feet overnight and was still rising Tuesday morning. Bull Creek at Walnut Shade rose six feet but had crested and was beginning to drop late Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service in Springfield notes there's a possibility of severe thunderstorms developing in southwest Missouri through Tuesday afternoon and evening.