Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the state and country, however, local increases are occurring at a much slower rate.

As of Monday afternoon, there were four confirmed cases in Livingston County and 10 in Linn County. Three of the four cases in Livingston County are recovered and the fourth case is past time frame for exposure, according to the Livingston County Health Department. In Linn County, the health department is reporting a total of 12 cases, as of Monday eventing. Of those cases of COVID-19, seven have been reported as recovered, there has been one death due to COVID-19 and four active cases are still being reported.

The total cases in Missouri was 13,767 with 786 deaths reported.

On Monday, officials with St. Luke’s Health System released COVID-19 testing statistics for Hedrick Medical Center (HMC) and Wright Memorial Hospital along with the current criteria to be tested. Testing statistics as of the morning of, June 8, are:

HMC has tested 921 (524 Livingston County residents, 145 from Grundy County, 32 from Mercer County, 220 from other counties); Wright Memorial has tested 328 (228 individuals from Grundy County, 54 from Mercer County, 46 from other counties); HMC and Wright Memorial combined – 1249

Testing criteria

Hedrick Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital previously expanded drive-thru testing of COVID-19 to all residents in the region who met testing criteria and who were referred by a health care provider prior to arriving at the testing site.

For non-inpatient testing, individuals must have any new symptom, including but not limited to: fever of 100 degrees or higher; loss of smell or taste; cough; shortness of breath; diarrhea; sore throat or body aches

If an individual experiences any of the designated symptoms within the last 14 days, they will need to call their health care provider to obtain a referral for the drive-thru test at the location set up at 1100 Washington St.

