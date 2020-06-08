Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop I, headquartered in Rolla, is preparing for flash flooding as a result of tropical storm Cristobal.

Captain Eddie A. Blaylock, commanding officer of Troop I, reminded residents today of potential flash flooding as a result of tropical storm Cristobal. Blaylock said staff have been monitoring local forecasts that indicate the possibility of heavy rainfall overnight and into Tuesday morning.

Blaylock said motorists should never drive into fast-moving water because a small amount of fast-moving water can sweep a vehicle off the roadway. Motorists should pay special attention at night, when vision is reduced. Blaylock said if your vehicle becomes stuck in rising water, you should get out quickly and move to higher ground.

Blaylock said barricades closing a road are there to protect individuals, and motorists must remember that going around barricades is dangerous and a violation of state law.

For up-to-date information on closures and detours, check the Road Condition map on the highway patrol’s website.