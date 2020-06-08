The Missouri Department of Agriculture's Missouri Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program is up and running for the summer. Phelps and Pulaski county seniors can apply to receive vouchers to purchase eligible foods from an authorized farmer at a Missouri farmers' market.

The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Services, assists low-income seniors in obtaining fresh, Missouri Grown produce and generates more than $200,000 for the farmers’ market community. Through the program, more than 4,100 households may benefit, according to the department.

Low-income seniors 60 years old and older residing in Phelps and Pulaski counties can apply to receive up to 10 vouchers worth $5 each to purchase eligible foods from an authorized farmer at a Missouri farmers’ market.

To take part in the program seniors must provide age verification, income verification and residency verification. Seniors are encouraged to consider using a proxy to both apply for vouchers and purchase eligible foods at a farmers’ market. Each senior may designate one proxy on their behalf. The senior and the proxy must both sign the program application in order to receive the vouchers.

Seniors may apply for vouchers at the following locations:

•Mid-Missouri Area Aging Best AAA Office, (573) 443-5823

•Southwest South Central Area SeniorAge AAA Office, (417) 862-0762

•Kansas City University of Missouri Extension, (816) 380-8460

•St. Louis Area Aging Ahead AAA Office, (636) 207-0847

The Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Missouri Grown team has trained and authorized more than 175 farmers to participate in the program. Authorized farmers will be identified by a sign that states the booth is proudly participating in the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program. Benefit vouchers may be used to purchase fresh, raw, unprepared foods grown in Missouri and sold at a farmers’ market. Eligible foods include fruits, vegetables, fresh cut cooking herbs and honey.

Vouchers will be available through Sept. 30 and must be redeemed by Oct. 31.

In 2020, the Missouri Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program operates in 46 counties: Audrain, Barry, Boone, Callaway, Camden, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Cooper, Crawford, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Franklin, Gasconade, Greene, Howard, Howell, Jackson, Jefferson, Laclede, Lawrence, Maries, Miller, Moniteau, Morgan, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Phelps, Platte, Pulaski, Polk, Ray, Shannon, St. Charles, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Stone, Taney, Texas, Washington.