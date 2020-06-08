The Missouri Department of Transportation urges drivers to be aware of rapidly changing weather conditions and to be prepared for flooded roads and the possibility of downed trees and road debris as Tropical Depression Cristobal moves inland.

The department said as Cristobal moves inland it continues to lose strength, but the storm is still expected to produce high winds and isolated intense rainfall across the state Monday night into Tuesday.

“Flash floods can quickly wash away road surfaces and any vehicle attempting to cross them,” said Natalie Roark, state maintenance director. “Floodwaters can be deeper than they appear and can hide such hazards as sharp objects, electrical wires, sewage and chemicals.”

The department provided the following safety tips for drivers:

· Don't drive through flooded areas.

· When you see water over the roadway, assume that the roadway below it is either damaged or destroyed.

· Turn Around. Don’t Drown.

· Steer clear of downed power lines and road debris.

· Wipers on, headlights on. It’s the law.

Heavy rain and localized river crests can cause road conditions to change quickly, according to the department in a release on Monday. Motorists can keep up to date on roads by consulting MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at modot.org, or through MoDOT’s smartphone app, available for iPhone and Android mobile devices.