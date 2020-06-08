The Kirksville Police Department was called to the Kirksville Gardens Apartment Complex on Friday evening in regards to a burglary in progress. On their way, officers were told one of the individuals had been shot and needed medical attention.

Once at the scene, police were told of a disturbance in one of the apartments. There was an altercation between individuals and a handgun was fired. Residents of the apartment told officers that three or four people pushed into their residence. One of the intruders was shot by one of the residents. Officers believe the intruders were there to rob the apartment.

Later Friday night, officers arrested two adult males and a juvenile female for charges stemming from the incident. Those individuals are Trevor Benda, 17, of Kirksville, Pierce Zamora, 16, of Macon, and a 16-year-old girl from Kirksville. Benda and Zamora have both been charged with first-degree burglary.

The 18-year-old Macon resident who was shot has not been charged since he is still undergoing medical care. He is still listed in stable condition.

And the person who shot him has not been charged with anything as the investigation is still ongoing.

KPD believes this was not a random act and that there is no continuing threat.