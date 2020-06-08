Mark Twain National Forest is offering free day-use at multiple locations on Saturday, June 13 in celebration of National Get Outdoors (GO) Day.

For the last 12 years there has been an inclusive, nationwide effort, called GO Day, focusing on a single day when people would be inspired and motivated to get outdoors. Many agencies have partnered for GO Day to create an engaging, active day of outdoor adventure aimed at reaching all who are interested in public lands, the National Forests, and reconnecting children to the outdoors.

In the spirit of GO Day, the Mark Twain National Forest is encouraging outdoor activity by generally waiving fees for day-use areas, such as picnic grounds and developed trailheads. Motorized trail permits are still required for use of Chadwick and Sutton Bluff trail system; and fees will also still apply to Mark Twain National Forest sites operated by concessionaires.

The Forest will offer free day use again later this fall to celebrate National Public Lands Day, Sept. 26, and on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11.

Sites where day-use fees will be waived for GO Day include:

•Houston/Rolla/Cedar Creek Ranger District- Lane Springs

•Poplar Bluff Ranger District - Markham Spring

•Potosi/Fredericktown Ranger District - Marble Creek and Berryman

•Salem Ranger District - Loggers Lake

For more information about the Mark Twain National Forest, go to the Forest's website at www.fs.usda.gov/mtnf or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/marktwainnationalforest.