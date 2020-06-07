Rolla protesters part of the group Justice for George Floyd will march through Downtown Rolla tonight to protest police brutality set in motion by George Floyd’s death on May 25.

The Justice for George Floyd group said protesters will march through downtown to non-violently protest police brutality beginning at 6 p.m. at 607 N. Pine St. The group asks anyone who would like to join the movement and stand in solidarity to bring a sign to show support.

The Rolla Police Department in a Facebook post on Friday said the department is aware of the protest and march scheduled tonight, stating “members of the police department have been in contact with liaisons from the protest who have assured us it will be peaceful.”

Rolla Police Department said, "there will be several officers along the route to ensure the protections of people and property."