The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Springfield has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Phelps County from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

“The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will move into southern Missouri late Monday into Tuesday. With multiple bands of showers and thunderstorms expected across the region, between 1-to-3-inches of rainfall are expected, with locally heavier amounts possible,” according to the NWS.

This heavy rainfall could result in localized flash flooding, along with the rises on regional creeks, streams and rivers, the NWS states.

NWS Forecast Office in Springfield expanded the Flash Flood Watch on Sunday to include portions of central Missouri, east central Missouri, and south central Missouri, including the following areas — Benton, Maries, Miller, Phelps, Dent, Oregon and Shannon.