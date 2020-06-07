The Missouri Department of Transportation will have chip seal work taking place on two routes near Salem.

Beginning Monday, a contractor working for the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will begin chip sealing on Route 32 between Salem and the junction of Route 72.

MoDOT says chip sealing operations require one lane to be closed for the safety of motorists and crews. Signs and flaggers will guide motorists through the work zone. Motorists are asked to plan for delays, obey all traffic signs and watch for crews in work zones.

The work will take place throughout the week and is part of a larger chip seal project that has already started on Route 19, between Salem and Cherryville, in Dent and Crawford counties, according to MoDOT.

This work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/centrals.